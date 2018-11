Clovis police officers are investigating if alcohol or drugs could have been a factor in a crash near Highway 168.Two vehicles collided just before noon on the Owens Mountain Parkway off-ramp of the highway.Two toddlers were in one of the vehicles and had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.Officers say that they have not made any arrests but they are investigating if one of the drivers involved in the crash, may have been under the influence.