missing man

Clovis Police looking for at-risk missing adult

Police say Shawn Hayes, 23, was last seen in the area of Barstow and Minnewawa on Saturday morning and does not have a car.

Clovis Police say Shawn has been found safe and is being cared for.
---

Clovis Police are asking for your help to find an at-risk missing adult.

Police say Shawn Hayes, 23, was last seen in the area of Barstow and Minnewawa on Saturday morning and does not have a car.

He's a white male adult, who's six feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call Clovis Police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
clovisclovis police departmentmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Missing 70-year-old man found, says Madera County Sheriff's Office
Authorities find vehicle of missing Marine, search continues
EMOTIONAL HOMECOMING: Mendota man missing for 4 months reunited with family
Fresno Co. deputies looking for missing at-risk elderly man
TOP STORIES
Man pinned against pole after being struck by vehicle in Central Fresno
Police looking for shooter who struck a Central Fresno home
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom'
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Show More
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Derek Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
Fresno State snubbed from NIT bid and declines to play in postseason
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News