Clovis Police looking for at-risk missing adult

Clovis Police say Shawn has been found safe and is being cared for.---Clovis Police are asking for your help to find an at-risk missing adult.Police say Shawn Hayes, 23, was last seen in the area of Barstow and Minnewawa on Saturday morning and does not have a car.He's a white male adult, who's six feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call Clovis Police.