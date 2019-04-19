Clovis Police looking for suspects in rolling gun battle

Officers with the Clovis Police Department are trying to find those involved in a rolling gun battle on Friday.Police say around 12:30 p.m. they received a report of shots fired near Shaw and Fowler.When officers arrived, witnesses told them two cars were firing at each other while driving down the road.Police say no one was injured and that officers are investigating the scene.If you have any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.