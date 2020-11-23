27-year-old missing Clovis man located, police say

Christopher has been located. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/lz6zuYmPN5 — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Christopher Brizuela, 27, has been found safe, police said on Tuesday._______________________________The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.Christopher Brizuela, 27, has been missing since early Saturday morning. He was last seen walking in the area of Alluvial and Sunnyside Avenues.Police say he was wearing a brown leather jacket, green shirt, jeans and black shoes.Officers also say his head may now be shaved.Anyone who has seen Brizuela is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.