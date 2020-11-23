27-year-old missing Clovis man located, police say

Christopher has been located. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/lz6zuYmPN5— Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 23, 2020
The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.
Christopher Brizuela, 27, has been missing since early Saturday morning. He was last seen walking in the area of Alluvial and Sunnyside Avenues.
Police say he was wearing a brown leather jacket, green shirt, jeans and black shoes.
Officers also say his head may now be shaved.
Anyone who has seen Brizuela is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.