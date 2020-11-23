missing person

27-year-old missing Clovis man located, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Christopher Brizuela, 27, has been found safe, police said on Tuesday.



_______________________________

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk man.

Christopher Brizuela, 27, has been missing since early Saturday morning. He was last seen walking in the area of Alluvial and Sunnyside Avenues.

Police say he was wearing a brown leather jacket, green shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Officers also say his head may now be shaved.

Anyone who has seen Brizuela is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovismissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Parlier Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Where is Jack Ma, China's e-commerce billionaire?
Authorities search for toddlers who disappeared from Kern Co. home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News