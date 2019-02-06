Clovis Police need help finding missing 'at-risk' elderly man

Clovis Police need your help to find a missing man.

84-year old Roger McKinney lives in the area of McCall and Dakota in Fresno County.

He was last seen in a 2001 White Dodge Ram license number: 7G37298.

It has a toolbox in the rear of the bed with a marine sticker, and a yellow support your troops sticker near the license plate.

He was wearing a plaid flannel shirt, jeans, and glasses.

Due to age and medical conditions, Mr. McKinney is being considered 'at risk.'

If you have any information or know where he is, you are asked to call Clovis Police.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow Day School Schedules
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Show More
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
More News