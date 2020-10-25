Pets & Animals

Clovis police officers find loose pig at Buchanan High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an interesting morning for a couple of Clovis Police officers.

They received calls of a loose pig at Buchanan High School, so they went out to check it out along with an Animal Services officer.


After some protest from the pig, they were able to get it off the school's campus and into the care of Clovis Animal Services.

If you happen to be missing a little piggy, you can reach out to the facility.
