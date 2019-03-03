missing teenager

Clovis police searching for at-risk missing teen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for an at-risk missing teenager from Clovis.

17-year-old Jayden Berton-Lawton was last seen walking near Shaw and Villa Avenues at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Authorities described Jayden as a white male, with blond hair and green eyes. He is 5'7". They say Jayden was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, black boots and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
clovismissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
2 brothers charged with murder of missing California teen
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
TOP STORIES
Missing California sisters found alive after two-night search
10-year-old shot in the head with high-powered pellet gun
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Show More
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
At least one person killed in crash involving big rig in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News