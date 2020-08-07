bank robbery

Clovis Police searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Friday morning.

Police say he entered the bank wearing a mask, demanded cash and took off with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers are calling the crime an armed robbery, but they haven't specified what kind of weapon was used by the suspect.
Officials say a man in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a tan long-sleeved shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.
