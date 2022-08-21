Clovis police investigating early morning shooting at apartment complex

Officers say a gunshot victim, possibly connected to the shooting, took themselves to the hospital.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating an apartment complex shooting that took place on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Gettysburg Avenue near Clovis Avenue just after 3 am.

There is limited information at this time but officers say a gunshot victim, possibly connected to the shooting, took themselves to the hospital.

Police are collecting information from witnesses to figure out what happened.

They still have areas around the apartment complex blocked off as they investigate.

