Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for the suspects who fired shots in a neighborhood on Sunday night.Investigators say several shell casings were found in front of a home on Pierce Drive and Ashcroft Avenue around 11 pm.Bullets hit two vehicles parked in the driveway, officials say. No one was hurt."At this point, the motive behind the disturbance, if a disturbance had taken place prior to the shooting, if that was exactly the motive or if there was gang involvement, we have yet to determine that." said Cpl. Jesus Santillan.Police do not have a description of any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.