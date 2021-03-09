Woman with rich history with Clovis Rodeo celebrates 100th birthday

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mary Rigsbee is 100 years young.She's been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a few masked family members and friends were able to stop by her socially distant birthday party, outside, at the Magnolia Crossing assisted living facility in Clovis."I'm just glad to see everybody," she said.Mary got a big kick out of a photo book one of her granddaughters made, using pictures dating back decades."I didn't look too bad then either," she said.Her loved ones miss hugging her but being able to wish her a happy birthday was a treat."We're very fortunate that somebody of her age basically has all of her faculties," says her son, Chuck. She has some mobility problems but her sense of humor and what not is there."Chuck and his brother, Dan, both served as president of the Clovis Rodeo.Mary's grandfather cooked at the very first rodeo in 1914."Oh gosh, I've been going there my whole life," she said. "Good memories."As for her key to a long life, Mary would only say, "Because I lived right."But Chuck shared some of mom's secrets."What she tells people is it's a lot of hard work, good sense of humor and a little Crown Royal once in a while," he said.So we raise our glass and toast Mary on her 100th birthday.