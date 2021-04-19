107th Clovis Rodeo to kick off with blood drive

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 107th Clovis Rodeo officially gets underway this week.It kicks off with a two-day blood drive today and tomorrow.This year's blood drive will look a little different of course, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.Now more than ever, you can help fill the critical need for life-saving donations by donating blood.It will still take place at the Rodeo Hall from 9 am to 5 pm Monday and Tuesday.The rodeo itself will begin later this week, with PBR Bull Riding on Wednesday night.