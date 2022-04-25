Community & Events

Kids enjoy day with horses on last day of Clovis Rodeo

'They feel so special and we just hope they carry that and never forget that throughout their life'
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday was the final day of the Clovis Rodeo and the arena was filled with a group of nearly two dozen kids to start the day.

The Special Kids Rodeo is an event that's held in partnership between Break the Barriers and the Clovis Rodeo.

Kids from Break the Barriers were outfitted with a T-shirt, bandana and hat before they hit the arena.

There they had the chance to try roping, saddle bronc riding, horseback riding and were able to pet and walk ponies.

Action News had the chance to help host and interview some of the kids taking part.

Organizers say this event is put on with the hopes of giving kids new experiences.

"I hope they'll take this that something they can dream about for a long time. It'll just give them that confidence and encouragement and that feeling of being special. And we call this a Special Kids Rodeo, not because of special education, but because of how they feel. They feel so special and we just hope they carry that and never forget that throughout their life," said Break the Barriers co-founder Deby Hergenrader.

The participants had the chance to take pictures with Clovis Rodeo royalty.

And at the end of the event, each child received a trophy to take home.
