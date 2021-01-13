Clovis Rodeo planning to hold event in-person this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers behind the Clovis Rodeo say they are planning on holding the event in-person this year.The rodeo is scheduled to run April 21 through April 25. Organizers say they've been working around the clock to boost safety protocols after last year's event was canceled.Ticket sales will be announced closer to the dates of the rodeo.Officials still haven't announced who will perform during the event's concert series.