Clovis Rodeo ticket office opening Monday to issue refunds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Rodeo ticket office will reopen next week to allow for people to collect refunds for this year's canceled rodeo.The office will open be open from June 1 through June 26, exclusively for refunds.Meanwhile, rodeo officials say they are already hard at work to make sure next year's rodeo is bigger and better than ever.The 107th Clovis Rodeo is scheduled for April 21 through April 25 in 2021.Tickets are not yet on sale.