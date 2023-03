Tickets for the 109th Clovis Rodeo are now on sale at the Rodeo Grounds ticket office and online.

Tickets now on sale for 109th Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tickets for the 109th Clovis Rodeo are now on sale at the Rodeo Grounds ticket office and online.

The ticket office is located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in Downtown Clovis.

It's open Monday through Friday from 9 am until 2 pm.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 with no additional cost for concerts.

The Clovis Rodeo starts April 26 and runs through the 30th.

For more on celebrations leading up the event, visit their website.