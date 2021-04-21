CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 107th annual Clovis Rodeo kicks off Wednesday.After a year of canceled events due to the pandemic, all the organizers, cowboys and cowgirls say they're ready to get back to work and put on a good show this weekend."Well the contestants love the effort that we did to put this thing on. I mean, they need to work, and it's going to help the community and put the community back on their feet, I hope. Big event, huge event and the contestants are glad to come here," said Ron Dunbar, vice president of the Clovis Rodeo Association.The fun kicks off Wednesday with the PBR Bull Riding.All attendees two years old and older must wear face masks, except while eating or drinking.Guests will also need proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of the first performance you attend.Children under the age of 13 are not required to be tested.If you have recovered from COVID within the last 90 days, you will not need to test or show proof of vaccination if you have a letter from your physician verifying your recovery.