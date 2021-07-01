Clovis Senior Activity Center reopens after 16 months

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "They've not been able to see each other so for some, this is a true reunion," said Amy Hance, Clovis General Services Manager.It was all fun and games at the grand reopening of the Clovis Senior Activity Center Thursday morning, a moment many regulars have been looking forward to."Hallelujah! It's really great, its awesome. I mean, there are so many people here and I just love it," said regular attendee Nelda Hinojosa.Their doors shut a year and a half ago because of the pandemic.Nelda Hinojosa, 73, says the center became an outlet for her in 2017 after her father's passing and finding ways to stay busy was challenging."I felt like it was time for me, for me to take care of me and do things I would like to do, so that is why I came here and I love it," she said.Now, she gets to pick up where she left off alongside her friends."It's been a terrible last year, so I think everybody is really looking forward to getting together. You get to see a lot of your old friends who you haven't seen in a long time," she said.Hinojosa and Hance want to invite all seniors to join the center at any time. The activities include everything from zumba and dancing to yoga, playing pool or just chatting. The facility can hold up to 300 people."You only have to be 50 so it's like an older adult recreation center but it's the people that make it so special," said Hance.Hance says state and local guidelines will be in place. All activities resume Friday at 8 am.