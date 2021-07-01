Society

Clovis Senior Activity Center reopens after 16 months

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis Senior Activity Center reopens after 16 months

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "They've not been able to see each other so for some, this is a true reunion," said Amy Hance, Clovis General Services Manager.

It was all fun and games at the grand reopening of the Clovis Senior Activity Center Thursday morning, a moment many regulars have been looking forward to.

"Hallelujah! It's really great, its awesome. I mean, there are so many people here and I just love it," said regular attendee Nelda Hinojosa.

Their doors shut a year and a half ago because of the pandemic.

Nelda Hinojosa, 73, says the center became an outlet for her in 2017 after her father's passing and finding ways to stay busy was challenging.

"I felt like it was time for me, for me to take care of me and do things I would like to do, so that is why I came here and I love it," she said.

Now, she gets to pick up where she left off alongside her friends.

"It's been a terrible last year, so I think everybody is really looking forward to getting together. You get to see a lot of your old friends who you haven't seen in a long time," she said.

Hinojosa and Hance want to invite all seniors to join the center at any time. The activities include everything from zumba and dancing to yoga, playing pool or just chatting. The facility can hold up to 300 people.

"You only have to be 50 so it's like an older adult recreation center but it's the people that make it so special," said Hance.

Hance says state and local guidelines will be in place. All activities resume Friday at 8 am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovissenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News