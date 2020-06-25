Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong

By Ricky Courtney

Clovis police have shut down part of Minnewawa while responding reports of shots fired in the area.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are investigating an armed robbery at a home located on North Cherry Lane, near Minnewawa and Alluvial.

Investigators say that a person at the home listed some speakers for sale online.



The suspects in the shooting responded to the online advertisement. When they got to the sellers house, that suspects grabbed the speakers and went back to their small red SUV. As they left the suspects fired shots.

Nobody appears to have been injured by the gunfire and the suspects left the community with the speakers.

A nearby section of Alluvial was closed for the police investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
