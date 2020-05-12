Man stabbed during argument over loud music at Clovis apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are searching for the suspect who sent a man to the hospital with stab wounds.The attack happened around 11 p.m. on Monday at the Clovis Courtyard apartments on Barstow Avenue and Adler Drive.Police say an argument over loud music quickly escalated to a fight in which one man stabbed another.The injured man went to Clovis Community Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. He said he doesn't know the suspect.A crime scene unit investigated the scene for evidence as officers continue their search for the suspect's identity.