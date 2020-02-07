society

Clovis teacher passes after long battle with cancer, husband says

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified teacher, Allison Vargas, passed away Thursday morning after a long battle with stage four colon cancer, her husband said on social media.

"We are all going to dearly miss her as a Mother, a Wife, and a Teacher," her husband wrote. "Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and support."

Vargas was diagnosed when she was 32 years old, just months after her daughter, Everly, was born.

She was a sixth-grade teacher at Bud Rank Elementary.

Benefit dinners were held to help Vargas with her battle last year. In December, doctors put her in hospice care, and a bake sale was held to help pay for her funeral.

A legacy fund has been set up in Allison's name on GoFundMe.
