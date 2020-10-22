Clovis Unified Board to meet to discuss back to school plan

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is working on getting one step closer to bringing elementary students back to class. The school board will meet Wednesday night to discuss a back-to-campus plan.It's not a matter of "if" but "when" Clovis Unified will bring students back for in-person learning. The district has already received a waiver from the state.It means they could soon bring students back to their 34 elementary schools, but first, they need a plan in place, and it hasn't been easy."We have about 23,000 students in elementary programs, and each of those has a teacher. What we're seeing is that in each school, we have a wide variety of needs," said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants.To meet new guidelines, students will likely be on an AM/PM schedule.This means a group of students would be on campus for roughly two hours in the morning. The rooms will then be cleaned before another group of students come to class in the afternoon."The AM/PM cohort is what I'd say is one of the definitive we know that that is going to be in place, and we recognize some parents saw that plan and said that doesn't meet my needs," said Avants. "While it's not ideal, what it does provide is that daily communication and interaction with a teacher."Over the past two weeks, the staff sent out a survey to parents for input on the district's ideas."We have communities where families and staff say let's just stay online through the whole school year, and others say let's return as quickly as possible," said Avants.They'll give those details to the board at Wednesday's meeting but ultimately the plan will be up to the administration.