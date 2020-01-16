$408 million Clovis Unified bond to be on March ballot

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis residents will see a new bond measure on the ballot this March. It's asking for hundreds of millions of dollars to help grow and maintain the Clovis Unified School District.
Lighting, storage, and much-needed maintenance are just some of the many items Clovis Unified staff say need upkeep. They're asking folks for $408 million to make it all happen through the passage of Measure A.
"You see a building that was built in the 1940s that we're still using every day, and we're not able to do what we could if we're not able to modernize that building," said Denver Stairs, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities.
If approved, the money will go toward updating schools and bringing them to current standards, not just with technology, but with climate comforts.
"We live in the Valley, it's a hundred degrees very frequently in the early fall or the late spring," Stairs said. "To do that work, to make sure our classrooms are cool and a morning like today, they're heating like they're supposed to."
A portion of the funds would also go to work behind the scenes.
There are also plans to address district growth by building new facilities, including an education center in southeast Clovis and a new elementary school.
"If we didn't bring that new intermediate school online in 2025," explained Stairs. "Clovis East would be over 5,000 students."
If passed Measure A would increase existing properties tax rates by about $24 per $100,00 of assessed values, bringing the total to $179. For more details on where the money would go for each campus click here.
