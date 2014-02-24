24/7 Live
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Body of Valley businessman Surinder Pal found in canal: Authorities
2 hours ago
3 deputies killed in explosion at LA sheriff's facility
2 hours ago
CA sues Trump for pulling $4B for state's high-speed rail project
2 hours ago
14-year-old gets stuck in chimney in northwest Fresno home, police say
20 minutes ago
Trump signs major federal cryptocurrency bill
42 minutes ago
Missing 75-year-old in Madera County was murdered, deputies say
New Grocery Outlet now open in northeast Fresno
Suspect killed after shootout with TCSO deputies at Ivanhoe apartment