clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified launches dashboard for families to track COVID cases in district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified launched a new tool for families to track COVID-19 cases in the district in real-time.

A new dashboard on its website posts the number of confirmed positive cases of students and staff reporting for on-site work or instruction.

The dashboard is updated whenever a positive case has been reviewed by the COVID Prevention Plan Officer and reported to the Fresno County Health Department.

Clovis Unified has not set a new "target date" to phase-in more students for in-person learning.

The district pushed back its plan for a February 1 return, based on directives from the county health department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
School employees across Central CA receive vaccinations
How school bus transportation has changed during the pandemic
Clovis Unified teacher explains new routines of distance learning
When will local schools reopen? Gov. Newsom announces new website with guidance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Man killed in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Show More
The Weeknd coming to Fresno in April 2022
Newsom's approval rating drops as recall looms
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks donating to local school
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News