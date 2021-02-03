Clovis Unified launches dashboard for families to track COVID cases in district

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified launched a new tool for families to track COVID-19 cases in the district in real-time.A new dashboard on its website posts the number of confirmed positive cases of students and staff reporting for on-site work or instruction.The dashboard is updated whenever a positive case has been reviewed by the COVID Prevention Plan Officer and reported to the Fresno County Health Department.Clovis Unified has not set a new "target date" to phase-in more students for in-person learning.The district pushed back its plan for a February 1 return, based on directives from the county health department.