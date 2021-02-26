clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified employees to start receiving COVID vaccines Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is partnering with several vaccine providers to arrange shots for its employees.

Officials say all Clovis Unified employees will be able to get a free shot at any provider beginning Monday.

RELATED: Some Clovis Unified junior high, high school students return for in-person learning

Employees got a survey asking if they would take the vaccine and whether they are considered high or low-risk for complications.

Those identifying as high-risk will be the first employees to receive an appointment.

RELATED: COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms

Officials estimate all Clovis Unified employees could receive their first dose by the end of March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovishealtheducationcovid 19 vaccineclovis unified school districtcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Some Clovis Unified secondary students return for in-person learning
Clovis Unified preparing for secondary students to return to in-person learning
Discipline in distance learning, how teachers keep students on task
Clovis Unified to bring more students back to campus week of Feb. 22
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thief breaks into 17 Fresno Co. businesses, including 11 H&R Block locations; steals tax info, cash
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA's vaccination efforts in Valley
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine at more stores
Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office faces more complaints about COVID-19 policies
LIVE: Pentagon gives update on US airstrike in Syria
High-speed chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, 2 arrested
Show More
Fresno man finds necklace with ashes inside in downtown Fresno, social media helps track down owner
Police searching for man who robbed central Fresno store
COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms
Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist's killing
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
More TOP STORIES News