Clovis Unified employees to start receiving COVID vaccines Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is partnering with several vaccine providers to arrange shots for its employees.
Officials say all Clovis Unified employees will be able to get a free shot at any provider beginning Monday.
Employees got a survey asking if they would take the vaccine and whether they are considered high or low-risk for complications.
Those identifying as high-risk will be the first employees to receive an appointment.
Officials estimate all Clovis Unified employees could receive their first dose by the end of March.
