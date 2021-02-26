Clovis Unified employees to start receiving COVID vaccines Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is partnering with several vaccine providers to arrange shots for its employees.Officials say all Clovis Unified employees will be able to get a free shot at any provider beginning Monday.Employees got a survey asking if they would take the vaccine and whether they are considered high or low-risk for complications.Those identifying as high-risk will be the first employees to receive an appointment.Officials estimate all Clovis Unified employees could receive their first dose by the end of March.