Clovis Unified gets green light to bring all elementary students back to campus

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District said it has been given the green light by state officials to bring all its elementary students back to campus.

The school district announced Wednesday that it would now be able to resume in-person classes for the remaining 2,300 elementary students who wanted to be back on campus but had not yet been phased back in.

Around 11,000 elementary students have already resumed in-person learning.

Parents can expect to hear from school sites by Friday for a return date next week, the school district said.

Secondary schools are still on hold.
