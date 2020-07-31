clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified ranked one of the best places for women to work

The publication listed the school district as the ninth-best employer for women in America.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified School District was ranked as one of the top places for women to work by Forbes.

Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell responded to the accolade saying, "We truly value all of our employees and will continue making efforts to provide professional development, support and a culture of respect and opportunities."

The top ten list included companies such as Coca Cola, Ulta Beauty, and REI, which ranked first on the list.

Forbes compiled this list based on a survey with 75,000 workers, including 45,000 women. The group was asked for their opinions about their workplace's image, conditions, salaries and diversity.
