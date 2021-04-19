clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified middle, high school students returning to campus for 4-day week

EMBED <>More Videos

CUSD middle, high school students returning to campus this week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified middle and high school students are headed back to the classroom for a four-day week.

On Monday, students are doing their classwork through zoom but will be returning to campus for the rest of the week starting on Tuesday.

Students at Clovis West High School and Kastner Intermediate School returned to campus last week.

Prior to this, classrooms were limited to less than 20 students, so students were on a hybrid schedule.

With the CDC's new guidance of three feet distancing between students, the changing out of smaller groups is not necessary and all students can be in class together.

All COVID protocols remain in place.

"We're doing temperature checks, we're requiring anyone with symptoms to stay home," says CUSD Spokesperson Kelly Avants.

Clovis Unified says that families that aren't comfortable with the three-feet distancing will be able to opt for online learning.

The district will be returning to a full-time schedule, with an online option, for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year starting this August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovisclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Police investigating possible incident inside Clovis West locker room
CUSD asking parents for input on schedule changes starting Fall 2022
Clovis teenagers start mobile car wash to help college funds
CUSD reviewing dress code after parents, students call for change
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News