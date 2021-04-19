Clovis Unified middle, high school students returning to campus for 4-day week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified middle and high school students are headed back to the classroom for a four-day week.On Monday, students are doing their classwork through zoom but will be returning to campus for the rest of the week starting on Tuesday.Students at Clovis West High School and Kastner Intermediate School returned to campus last week.Prior to this, classrooms were limited to less than 20 students, so students were on a hybrid schedule.With the CDC's new guidance of three feet distancing between students, the changing out of smaller groups is not necessary and all students can be in class together.All COVID protocols remain in place."We're doing temperature checks, we're requiring anyone with symptoms to stay home," says CUSD Spokesperson Kelly Avants.Clovis Unified says that families that aren't comfortable with the three-feet distancing will be able to opt for online learning.The district will be returning to a full-time schedule, with an online option, for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year starting this August.