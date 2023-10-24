Clovis Unified students trained to help support classmates with peer counseling

In Clovis Unified, students have the opportunity to turn to some of their classmates as a safe space.

The goal is for students to offer support services to peers and be there to listen to a classmate in need without judgment.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students often need support for a variety of reasons.

In Clovis Unified, students have the opportunity to turn to some of their classmates as a safe space.

Monday, hundreds of Clovis unified students gathered at the Clovis Veterans Memorial building.

The third annual Peer Counseling Summit was organized by Derrick Davis, the district Peer Counseling and Clovis Support and Intervention coordinator.

It included students from every junior high and high school in the district.

"They want to counsel and help other students, they have the heart to care for other people," Davis said.

Davis says peer counseling is a college prep class and students must apply to get in.

The goal is for students to offer support services to peers and, most importantly, be there to listen to a classmate in need without judgment.

"It's just a safe place for them to share their thoughts, feelings and concerns, and for the peer counselor to help guide them through whatever they've got going on," Davis said.

One of those peer counselors is Sukhmann Sidhu, a senior at Clovis East.

He was recognized Monday for being one of the few students who have been in the program for four or more years.

Conversation with classmates is confidential unless it includes harm to self or others.

Sidhu says he's worked with a variety of students in need from those struggling in school to another student who just needed a friend.

"Sometimes, students want to talk to us because they need someone our age and just have someone there who they can rely on," Sidhu said.

The summit included group work and students heard from a motivational speaker Kevin Szawala, who is known as Mr. Peace.

He highlighted worthiness, self-love and spreading it to others.

Students like Sidhu plan to take what they learn and apply it as they support their peers through everyday challenges.

"I'm at least hopeful that that person who I'm talking to at least gets the help they need and at least their situation gets a little bit better," Sidhu said.

Peer counseling extends beyond just supporting their classmates. The students also regularly create school-wide events to bring awareness to other important topics like mental health, suicide prevention and drug prevention.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.