Clovis Unified plans to submit waiver to bring students back on campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified could be the next school district in the Valley to submit a waiver bringing students back to the classroom."We realize we're only going to have half of our students maximum on the campus at any given time," said Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson. "We also realize that when we survey parents, we believe that not everyone is going to want to return."The district is still in the drafting process, but they hope to submit next week asking to bring students TK-6th back to the campus."Because the statistics have improved so much quicker than people have anticipated, we want to make sure we go back to all of our groups and re-communicate with them, work through those layers of what a healthy return to campus will look like," said Anderson.The plan is to split students up in am or pm sessions, with half coming to the morning sessions for learning and the other half attending in the afternoons."Half of the students would be in a live instructional model, then there would be time in between, students can grab a lunch and a breakfast and go home," explained Anderson. "Then the PM shift would come in for an afternoon shift."Cleaning would happen in between the two sessions, with an online version still available for families that don't feel comfortable returning."This isn't just a teacher decision; it's a custodial decision, a transportation decision, a food resource decision, everything has to be taken into consideration," said Anderson.Social distancing, masks, and temperatures checks will all be mandatory. Campus Club will also still be offered.A start date is still up in the air and will depend on how quickly a waiver is granted. The board will vote on submitting that waiver tonight.