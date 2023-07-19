Clovis Unified School District's Summer Fun classes build students' skills through different classes

Students were sharpening their skills in several subjects this summer. Clovis Unified hosted its Summer Fun program, which wraps up this week.

Clovis Unified hosted its Summer Fun program which wraps up this week.

The students in the Clovis Unified Summer Fun Circus class were good at sparking crowd reactions.

Students from other classes were in the audience and were on hand to volunteer and provide the drumroll before daring acrobatics.

"It was like my first time performing in front of people. It was great," said student Brixton Seibert.

Seibert was part of the circus and really dug his teeth into the performance.

Ringmaster Ryan Bishop led the class.

"We went through all aspects of the circus, taught them a little bit of everything and they get to choose their favorite part," Bishop said.

He says students learned magic tricks and acrobatics but also learned how to shake their stage fright and interact with others.

"You know, this isn't just a one-day thing -- the performance is over and they move on -- these are skills that they're going to take throughout their life," Bishop said.

Across campus, kids in the chemistry class were learning about how slime is made and how it gets its texture.

"The reactions and all the fun stuff that they love," Instructor Holly Ravizza said.

Ravizza says over the last five weeks, students were able to dive into the elements.

She says she hopes the hands-on activities help spark a love for science if they don't already have it.

"My goal is just to introduce them to a variety of experiments and science activities that they can enjoy and hopefully, maybe try at home as well," Ravizza said.

Students wrapped up Summer Fun with a sweet treat. There's only one more day of class, but all the fun will return next year.

