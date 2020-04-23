Education

Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22

The Clovis Unified School District has decided to extend distance learning to May 22.

Board members voted unanimously for the extension.

They said they hope that will allow students to finish out their academics at home and potentially return to the classroom for the last two weeks of the school year with their classmates.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: List of school, college closures, cancellations and changes in Central California

Board members will discuss if that will even be feasible at their next board meeting or if distance learning will have to extend again and the school year finish remotely.

But trustees are adamant seniors still get the chance to have a graduation ceremony even if it's modified in some way, possibly without an audience or with students spaced six feet apart.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviscoronavirusclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
Business booming for bail bondsmen after 'zero dollar bail' introduced
Foster Farms Fresno plant worker tests positive for COVID-19
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Show More
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Some Fresno non-essential businesses owners searching for answers
Redwood Springs receiving critical help from local hospitals, specialized state team
Fresno State professor keeping close eye on possible 2nd COVID-19 wave
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
More TOP STORIES News