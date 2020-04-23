Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22

The Clovis Unified School District has decided to extend distance learning to May 22.Board members voted unanimously for the extension.They said they hope that will allow students to finish out their academics at home and potentially return to the classroom for the last two weeks of the school year with their classmates.Board members will discuss if that will even be feasible at their next board meeting or if distance learning will have to extend again and the school year finish remotely.But trustees are adamant seniors still get the chance to have a graduation ceremony even if it's modified in some way, possibly without an audience or with students spaced six feet apart.