Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis Unified school resource officer was arrested on domestic battery and DUI charges, the Fresno Police Department said.
Authorities say 42-year-old Doug Wright was arrested last Tuesday and was charged with misdemeanor spousal battery charges and driving under the influence.
The Clovis Unified School District issued this statement on the arrest:
We are aware that Doug Wright was arrested earlier this week. The arrest was unrelated to any CUSD school or personnel/student, and occurred when he was not at work. We acted immediately to address our deep concerns over the incident, and are following standard protocols involving sworn officers of the law. These protocols dictate that Mr. Wright be on leave pending the outcome of this legal matter and an independent investigation of the incident.
Wright posted bail shortly after the arrest.
