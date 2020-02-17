Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis Unified school resource officer was arrested on domestic battery and DUI charges, the Fresno Police Department said.

Authorities say 42-year-old Doug Wright was arrested last Tuesday and was charged with misdemeanor spousal battery charges and driving under the influence.

The Clovis Unified School District issued this statement on the arrest:

We are aware that Doug Wright was arrested earlier this week. The arrest was unrelated to any CUSD school or personnel/student, and occurred when he was not at work. We acted immediately to address our deep concerns over the incident, and are following standard protocols involving sworn officers of the law. These protocols dictate that Mr. Wright be on leave pending the outcome of this legal matter and an independent investigation of the incident.

Wright posted bail shortly after the arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarrestduiclovis unified school districtbattery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police at scene of shooting in northwest Fresno
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Multiple North Fresno businesses dealing with burglaries
Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
Victim uncooperative with police after being stabbed in NE Fresno
Fresno Grizzlies hiring for game-day staff positions
Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise
Show More
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes near Fig Garden
Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in California
'I feel like a hero': Man finds boy in Amber Alert
More TOP STORIES News