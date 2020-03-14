Coronavirus

All Clovis Unified schools have been shut down through April 13 amid coronavirus concerns

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 grow, the Clovis Unified School District has shut down all schools from Monday, March 16 to April 13 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, April 14.



The district's officials met on Friday to discuss the steps they would take to keep students and staff safe.

Schools and colleges across the Valley have announced a wave of closures and cancellations.

RELATED: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California related to coronavirus

Board members said they are discussing alternative forms of instruction should a closure be required beyond that date.

The school district will communicate with parents on a daily basis, and will come up with a plan to offer meals to eligible students through the closure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscloviscoronavirusclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News