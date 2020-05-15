Coronavirus

Clovis Unified superintendent recommends schools continue distance learning

Eimear O'Farrell shared the status of the district and her recommendations for the remainder of the school year in a video.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified School Superintendent Eimear O'Farrell told the district board a full return to campuses at this point in time would be premature.

O'Farrell shared a video with students and parents about the status of the district and her recommendations for the remainder of the school year.

"We are living in times of uncertainty and of rapidly changing data and guidance from government and public officials... and this approach has allowed us to make decisions that reflect the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic," O'Farrell said in the video.

She recommended that the district continue distance learning.

O'Farrell said each school should work individually to conduct end-of-year business such as turning in textbooks and technology, picking up belongings and turning in uniforms.

She recommended educational teams use the rest of the school year to finalize assignments and reviews and help students with makeup work.

The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20.
