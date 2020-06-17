Clovis Unified continues distance learning for summer sessions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Valley school district is kicking off their summer learning virtually.Clovis Unified staff say even amid COVID-19, there was never a question of if summer school would happen; the only concern was how."There was never any discussion as far as not offering it," said Summer School Director Chuck Sandoval. "We understand the importance of summer school."The district has passed out around 1,500 computers and 500 hotspots to help the more than 6,000 students enrolled in summer courses."Our district was committed to making sure we had the proper technology, whether that was a computer or a hotspot," said Sandoval.The sessions play a crucial role in helping students that need extra attention in a certain subject."With COVID and our students being home more, we knew we might have a bigger increase in that population that needed intervention," added Sandoval.One of the biggest challenges is keeping students on track and teaching 100% virtually."I had one teacher tell me, 'Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?' and she's about to retire in a couple years, and she's fully immersed in the virtual learning," said Special Assignment Teacher Judy Bower.But they're making the most of it."We use Zoom district-wide, we also utilize Google Classroom," said Bower.Most Clovis Unified summer sessions range from 14 to 23 days.