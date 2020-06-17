clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified continues distance learning for summer sessions

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Valley school district is kicking off their summer learning virtually.

Clovis Unified staff say even amid COVID-19, there was never a question of if summer school would happen; the only concern was how.

"There was never any discussion as far as not offering it," said Summer School Director Chuck Sandoval. "We understand the importance of summer school."

The district has passed out around 1,500 computers and 500 hotspots to help the more than 6,000 students enrolled in summer courses.

"Our district was committed to making sure we had the proper technology, whether that was a computer or a hotspot," said Sandoval.

The sessions play a crucial role in helping students that need extra attention in a certain subject.

"With COVID and our students being home more, we knew we might have a bigger increase in that population that needed intervention," added Sandoval.

One of the biggest challenges is keeping students on track and teaching 100% virtually.

"I had one teacher tell me, 'Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?' and she's about to retire in a couple years, and she's fully immersed in the virtual learning," said Special Assignment Teacher Judy Bower.

But they're making the most of it.

"We use Zoom district-wide, we also utilize Google Classroom," said Bower.

Most Clovis Unified summer sessions range from 14 to 23 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviscloviseducationclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Lawsuit filed against CUSD after student says teacher cut her hair in class
Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts
Buchanan High senior chooses school nurses as guests for grad ceremony
Valley school districts plan to continue meal services into the summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Central California coronavirus cases
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
Fresno, Tulare among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
Fresno residents call for more funding for parks, community centers
As Porterville waits for new library, city looks to bring library services to streets
Show More
State legislature approves funding for UC medical school in the Valley
PG&E pleads guilty to 84 deaths in 2018 Camp Fire
60 firefighters battle grass fire near Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno
Valley physicians see drop in office visits, vaccines during pandemic
At-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno Co. found safe
More TOP STORIES News