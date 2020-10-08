clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified School District officials create new model for in-person learning

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unprecedented time calls for a new action plan at Clovis Unified.

District officials have created a new model for in-person learning as they wait for the states go ahead to reopen elementary schools.

"The challenge is it is going to disrupt current schedules, current teachers, and current classes that they have set now," said deputy superintendent Norm Anderson.

Those changes are now taking place with the introduction of hybrid learning.

If the state grants the district a waiver, kindergarten through sixth grade students will be allowed back on campus for half of their school day.

Two periods of instruction will be offered, morning and afternoon with a split around lunch time.

"In the middle of the day we have to allow time for cleaning the classrooms and also a check in time," he said.

Staff will check temperatures as students arrive on campus.

Once their masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. Recess will also look a lot different.

"They are going to need to get outside and move and stay away from everybody and walk around. We are not having playground equipment right now," said Anderson.

Parents who don't feel comfortable with the hybrid model can keep their students in distanced learning.

Wednesday night the District's plan will be presented to the school board.

Friday parents will receive a survey asking them to commit their students to online or hybrid instruction.

They'll have one week to make their decision.

If the state approves the waiver elementary schools could resume class as soon as November 3rd.

A Public Safety forum is planned for Monday to address any concerns. That forum is scheduled from noon to 1 pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclovisback to schooleducationclovis unified school districtonline learningreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Schools increase mental health resources amid distance learning
Schools urging students to get flu shots amid COVID-19
Clovis Unified votes to submit waiver to bring students back to campus
Clovis Unified plans to submit waiver to bring students back on campus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris meet for VP debate in Salt Lake City: WATCH LIVE
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Police searching for suspects who attacked man in north Fresno
Creek Fire: Bass Lake businesses take hit from both flames and pandemic
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Show More
Drive-thru Big Fresno Fair set to begin this week
Man accused of killing pregnant woman in NW Fresno hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News