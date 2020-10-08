Clovis Unified School District officials create new model for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unprecedented time calls for a new action plan at Clovis Unified.District officials have created a new model for in-person learning as they wait for the states go ahead to reopen elementary schools."The challenge is it is going to disrupt current schedules, current teachers, and current classes that they have set now," said deputy superintendent Norm Anderson.Those changes are now taking place with the introduction of hybrid learning.If the state grants the district a waiver, kindergarten through sixth grade students will be allowed back on campus for half of their school day.Two periods of instruction will be offered, morning and afternoon with a split around lunch time."In the middle of the day we have to allow time for cleaning the classrooms and also a check in time," he said.Staff will check temperatures as students arrive on campus.Once their masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. Recess will also look a lot different."They are going to need to get outside and move and stay away from everybody and walk around. We are not having playground equipment right now," said Anderson.Parents who don't feel comfortable with the hybrid model can keep their students in distanced learning.Wednesday night the District's plan will be presented to the school board.Friday parents will receive a survey asking them to commit their students to online or hybrid instruction.They'll have one week to make their decision.If the state approves the waiver elementary schools could resume class as soon as November 3rd.A Public Safety forum is planned for Monday to address any concerns. That forum is scheduled from noon to 1 pm.