Buildings being evacuated due to vegetation fire on Highway 168 in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vegetation fire in Clovis has forced some evacuations.

The fire started on Highway 168 at the Herndon Avenue off-ramp just before 1 pm Monday.

Clovis Police say a commercial building on Clovis and Herndon is being evacuated, along with apartments at Pollasky and Dewitt.

It is not known if anyone was injured at this time.

Drivers in the area should take extra caution.