Clovis Walmart voluntarily evacuated following reports of 'unsubstantiated bomb threat'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoppers and employees at a Clovis Walmart were forced to evacuate following a bomb threat.

Clovis Police say the store located on Clovis and Herndon Avenues evacuated after receiving a call from someone saying they would "blow up the store" just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.



Fore more than two hours, Clovis and Fresno police along with Clovis Fire held a perimeter in the parking lot as bomb sniffing dogs canvassed the store.



Police say there was no credibility to the threat, but they plan to track down the caller.



Video shows employees being let back in the store once they were given the "all clear."

Kare Krueger of Clovis was trying to go shopping when she was met with the patrol cars turning people away.

She says in her decade of living in the area, she's never seen anything like this and never thought she would.

"This is a good town i really like it here i don't want to be thinking i cant go outside because something might happen," Krueger said.

EMBED More News Videos

Video taken by Nicci Thomas show dozens of people, including children, evacuating the store on Clovis and Herndon.



No injuries were reported during the evacuation. There is still no word on when the Walmart will reopen.

Walmart released the following statement regarding the incident:

"This is a great example of our associates staying calm and following procedures to help keep customers safe during a tense situation. We're grateful for the police's assistance and that no threat was found."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cloviscloviswalmartthreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against LA middle school
Illinois to require insurance to cover EpiPens for children
More than 50 inmates injured in riot at Central California prison
Proposal to raise PG&E rates not well-received by customers at public hearing
Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child
Show More
Man wanted for threatening woman with gun while on date, Fresno police say
School administrators keep close eye on triple-digit heat
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis identified
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
More TOP STORIES News