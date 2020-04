#TrafficAlert - Eastbound Shepherd Ave is CLOSED between DeWolf Ave & Logan Ave, for a water main break. @CityofClovisCA Public Works is on scene. Expect delays in the area while they work to open the roadway. pic.twitter.com/DaeekagNRH — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) April 6, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The eastbound lanes of Shepherd Avenue in Clovis is closed after a water main broke, causing a leak into the roadway, officials say.Shepherd Avenue between DeWolf Avenue and Locan Avenue is shut down as crews work to clear the area.Drivers are advised to avoid the area.