Clovis West seniors celebrated with yard signs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You may have seen senior yard signs starting to pop up across town.It's a sign that a senior is being celebrated. Graduation yard signs are the latest way schools are recognizing their seniors."My mom got out of the car, ran to the front porch, put them in the ground and was like, take a picture now," said Analis Marrone from Clovis West High School.Marrone says she and her class were disappointed when they first realized their senior events would be canceled."We realized, wow this isn't going to happen," said Marrone. "We're really not going to have all this. We were just waiting like what's CUSD going to do?"Students say the past weeks have still proved memorable and the signs were a welcome surprise."It's them saying, we know what you've gone through and the sacrifices you've made and the hard work you've put in," said Marrone. "We still want to celebrate you in any way that we can.""Everyone knows this is graduation season and kids are graduating all over, but the class of 2020 holds some weight right now," said fellow senior Trevor Renfro. "People in the community are talking about us."Clovis West staff have been planning senior surprises over the past several weeks, trying to find ways to let their seniors know they care."We're trying our best to make sure it's still a special moment for these kids because they've been waiting 13 years for it to happen," said senior English teacher Hailey Bonds. "They've had a lot of their senior experiences taken away from them and they've worked so hard to get here.""My parents can't wait to put them in the front yard and make sure everyone can see them loud and clear," added Renfro.Clovis West seniors will all receive their signs by end of the week.