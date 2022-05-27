Society

Beloved Clovis West High School teacher dies at 43, officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking into the death of a Clovis West High School teacher who died "unexpectedly" Thursday afternoon.

The Clovis Unified School District confirmed to Action News that Monte Prieto worked for the district as a Career and Technical Education teacher at the high school. He was found dead at a home on Nees Avenue near Temperance Avenue at about 2 pm on Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding Prieto's death are still unclear.

Police said detectives were investigating the cause of the 43-year-old's death. No further information about the investigation was immediately available.



Clovis Unified officials said Prieto was a "popular and respected" educator at the campus. He worked at Clovis West High School for the last 18 years.

The district issued the following statement Friday, "This news is heartbreaking to the community of staff, students and parents who know and love Mr. Prieto, and there have been many tears shed today."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisobituaryclovis unified school districtdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firecrackers set off in Central East HS restroom prompt lockdown
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
1 shot in Merced County, deputies investigating
Mother calling for extra security measures on FUSD campuses
Driver killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Show More
18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
Fresno State sweet corn returns May 30
Conversations surrounding guns in Central CA following Texas shooting
More TOP STORIES News