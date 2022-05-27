Beloved Clovis West High School teacher dies at 43, officials say

UPDATE: 05/27/22 @ 10:34AM-



The Fresno County Coroners Office has identified the deceased person as 43-year-old Monte Prieto of Clovis. Our Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Prieto’s death. At this time, there are no further updates. — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) May 27, 2022

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking into the death of a Clovis West High School teacher who died "unexpectedly" Thursday afternoon.The Clovis Unified School District confirmed to Action News that Monte Prieto worked for the district as a Career and Technical Education teacher at the high school. He was found dead at a home on Nees Avenue near Temperance Avenue at about 2 pm on Thursday.The circumstances surrounding Prieto's death are still unclear.Police said detectives were investigating the cause of the 43-year-old's death. No further information about the investigation was immediately available.Clovis Unified officials said Prieto was a "popular and respected" educator at the campus. He worked at Clovis West High School for the last 18 years.The district issued the following statement Friday, "This news is heartbreaking to the community of staff, students and parents who know and love Mr. Prieto, and there have been many tears shed today."