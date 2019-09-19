fatal crash

'I feel like I'm drowning': Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly two months have passed, but the emotions stemming from what happened to Kelly Dean and her husband Ben are still fresh.

The two were in San Francisco celebrating their third anniversary when a Tesla crashed into the Clovis couple as they crossed the street on the crosswalk.

"It's been really hard - how do you go one day to day life when your world has basically ended?" Kelly says.

Her husband Ben died.

She was hospitalized for over a week with severe injuries. And when she got out, the reality of facing each day without the love of her life set in.

"He was my best friend and I just don't have my friend anymore,"

Kelly and Ben together raised a blended family of four children.

The two of them worked together at Fresno County's Department of Social Services - a job Kelly says was fitting for her kind-hearted husband who lived his life to help people.

"He would help anybody that he possibly could, he was such a giving person. He's legitimately one of the best people I've ever known."

Now she is left with just memories.

Many of them are visits to Disneyland - a place the Deans got engaged at and bought annual passes to each year.

"That's what I will think of. It's my favorite place in the world and it's hard to go there now," Kelly says.

It's hard for her to fully come to terms with the void in her heart.

But she hopes if Ben is listening, he can help her find peace as she navigates the emotional pain of heartache and loss.

"I miss you, I love you. Please help me during this time because I feel like I'm drowning."

You can click here to go to their GoFundMe link.

You can click here for information about a fundraiser for Kelly.

Tickets for the event are for $22 and people have to bring $10 to get in. The event is next Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoteslapedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
Police investigating deadly overnight crash in Fresno County
Woman killed in Mariposa County after lawn mower tractor overturns
2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Central California SPCA to focus on vet services
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Hearing begins for Fresno priest accused of sex crimes
Trump administration denies CA request for homelessness funding
66-year-old man in Tulare County arrested for child molestation
Show More
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
More TOP STORIES News