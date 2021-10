FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council is letting the owners of Club One Casino open for business at Granite Park in central Fresno.The council voted on Thursday 5-to-1 to approve the move.But the casino will only be allowed to operate 31 tables.Residents from the area voiced concerns to councilmembers, saying they had issues with the lights and traffic from the casino.The city plans to revisit the issue of adding 20 more tables on November 4th.