CMA Awards

2020 CMA Awards performers include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line

The biggest names in country music are coming together in one room, safely, for the first time this year.
Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Eric Church are all set to take the stage for the 54th Annual CMA Awards.

The award show will mark the first time the biggest names in country music are coming together in one room.



Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will also perform together for an emotional tribute, the Country Music Association announced. Rucker will take the stage again alongside Lady A for another performance.

See also: Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host 2020 CMA Awards on ABC

Additional performers include Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde and Rascal Flatts. Thomas Rhett will return to the CMA stage for a performance alongside McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

CLICK HERE for the full list of nominees for the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmacelebritylive musicaward showstelevisionmusic newscma awardscountry music awardsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host CMA Awards
CMA Foundation works to ensure music education available to all
Miranda Lambert leads 2020 CMA nominations: See full list
On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
Young voters hold the future in their hands
Show More
Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: 379,571 acres burned, 70% contained
Americans vote early in record numbers, just days from Election Day
More TOP STORIES News