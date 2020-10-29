2020 CMA Awards performers include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line

Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Eric Church are all set to take the stage for the 54th Annual CMA Awards.The award show will mark the first time the biggest names in country music are coming together in one room.Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will also perform together for an emotional tribute, the Country Music Association announced. Rucker will take the stage again alongside Lady A for another performance.Additional performers include Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde and Rascal Flatts. Thomas Rhett will return to the CMA stage for a performance alongside McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.