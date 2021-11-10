CMA Awards red carpet fashion: What the stars are wearing on country music's biggest night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11140175" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Luke Bryan has signed on to host the 55th CMA Awards, the Country Music Association and ABC announced Monday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Stars are showing off their red carpet fashions at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.Ahead of the award show, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, nominated artists and more walked the carpet in glamorous looks to celebrate the biggest night in country music.Due to COVID-19, performers, presenters, nominees and all other members in the production were required to undergo testing, and audience members at the show had to provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.Luke Bryan is hosting the award show from Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena, and a long list of stars will take the stage to present and perform during the show.Check out some of the red carpet arrivals so far -- and check back for more as your favorite artists arrive on the carpet.