Man's body found in creek bed near Coalinga, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga police are investigating after a man's body was found in a creek bed on Thursday night.

Officers say they found the dead man around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Gregory.

At this time, his identity has not been released.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coalinga Police Department.
