Woman killed in crash in Coalinga, drugs and alcohol a possible factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drugs or alcohol may be connected to a deadly crash that killed a woman near Coalinga on Saturday.Twenty-eight-year-old Francisco Munoz of Los Angeles was driving with his girlfriend on Highway 198, just east of Parkfield Grade, around 4 pm on Saturday.When Munoz made a wide turn, his car flipped over onto a dirt embankment, killing his 28-year-old girlfriend.Munoz only suffered minor injuries. Police believe he may have used drugs or alcohol before the crash.