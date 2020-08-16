Woman killed in crash in Coalinga, drugs and alcohol a possible factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drugs or alcohol may be connected to a deadly crash that killed a woman near Coalinga on Saturday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Francisco Munoz of Los Angeles was driving with his girlfriend on Highway 198, just east of Parkfield Grade, around 4 pm on Saturday.
When Munoz made a wide turn, his car flipped over onto a dirt embankment, killing his 28-year-old girlfriend.
Munoz only suffered minor injuries. Police believe he may have used drugs or alcohol before the crash.
